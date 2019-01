MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The German foreign minister and the German government’s position on Brexit is unchanged, a diplomatic source said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had said on Thursday that a discussion should be held on whether to re-open the draft deal for Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, but only if all EU members agreed. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Thomas Escritt)