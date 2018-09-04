FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 4, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's Brexit preparations include possible new customs staff - newspaper

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The German government is preparing for all scenarios in negotiations between Britain and the European Union and its preparations include the eventual hiring of additional customs staff, a foreign ministry source told a German newspaper.

“The government is preparing for all possibilities related to (Britain’s) exit,” the Stuttgarter Zeitung quoted the foreign ministry official as saying in remarks to be published on Wednesday. “This includes eventual legislative measures but also the hiring and training of additional staff, such in customs.” (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Andrea Shalal Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.