Germany's Brexit preparations include possible new customs staff - newspaper

BERLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The German government is preparing for all scenarios in negotiations between Britain and the European Union and its preparations include the eventual hiring of additional customs staff, a foreign ministry source told a German newspaper.

“The government is preparing for all possibilities related to (Britain’s) exit,” the Stuttgarter Zeitung quoted the foreign ministry official as saying in remarks to be published on Wednesday. “This includes eventual legislative measures but also the hiring and training of additional staff, such in customs.” (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Andrea Shalal Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)