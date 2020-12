German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference following talks with state leaders to discuss anti-coronavirus measures at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany December 13, 2020. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that everything should be done to reach a trade deal between the European Union and Britain.

“Every opportunity to reach a deal is highly welcome,” she said at a news conference in Berlin.