September 5, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel's allies want close ties with Britain, reject hard Brexit

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CSU Bavarian allies said on Wednesday that they wanted to have a close relationship with Britain after its departure from the European Union.

“The United Kingdom remains a close economic partner and ally. We decisively reject a hard Brexit,” the Christian Social Union (CSU) said in a draft communique seen by Reuters that the CSU is due to agree upon on Thursday.

The CSU, Bavarian sister party to Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), is holding a two-day meeting near Berlin.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal

