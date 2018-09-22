FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

No-deal Brexit would have limited impact on German labour market -Der Spiegel

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government expects the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the German labour market to be “relatively small”, magazine Der Spiegel said.

It cited a government response to a request for information from the far-left Linke party.

Berlin rejects British Prime Minister Theresa May’s idea of maintaining free movement of goods between the European Union and Britain after Brexit while ending the free movement of people, the magazine also reported. It cited a government response to a request for information from the opposition Greens as the source of that information. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)

