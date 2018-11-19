Market News
No renegotiation of Brexit deal - German minister

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier ruled out on Monday a renegotiation of the Brexit deal reached between the European Union and Britain to make it more palatable to British lawmakers opposed to the agreement.

“I believe we need to stick with what we have (negotiated) and as such we will be strengthening Theresa May as she puts this result to a vote (in the British parliament),” Altmaier told ZDF public broadcaster.

