October 26, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Merkel says Europe wants orderly Brexit solution, not debating other options

1 Min Read

(Repeats to correct media slug - no changes to text)

PRAGUE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Europe wants an orderly solution to Brexit and was not debating other options as Britain negotiates its withdrawal from the European Union.

Merkel also told a news conference in Prague that she would discuss with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday the case of a German citizen sentenced to six years and three months in prison for membership of a terrorist organization.

Reporting by Robert Mueller, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Robin Pomeroy

