Tweaks to Irish backstop will secure parliament Brexit backing - UK's Hunt

BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The British government is confident it can get parliamentary approval for its deal with the European Union on leaving the bloc by making simple changes to the contentious Irish backstop, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday.

“It’s a legally binding deadline,” Hunt said in Berlin when asked about the chances of securing parliamentary backing before Britain’s official planned exit on March 29. “I think what has changed in the last four weeks is that we can now see a way to get a parliamentary majority for the Withdrawal Agreement.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel)