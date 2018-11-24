Financials
Britain says will hold talks with Spain on future of Gibraltar

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The UK government said in a statement on Saturday it would discuss the future of Gibraltar directly with Spain, part of reassurances given to Madrid to agree to the European Union’s Brexit deal.

“For the withdrawal negotiations, given there are some circumstances which are specific to Gibraltar, we held talks with Spain which directly involved the Government of Gibraltar. These were constructive and we look forward to taking the same approach to the future relationship,” a UK government spokesperson said.

