Spain wants commitment on Gibraltar in writing before EU summit - government official

MADRID, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Spain has a commitment from Britain to support the inclusion of clarifications on the status of Gibraltar in the Brexit package, Spanish Secretary of State for the European Union Luis Marco Aguiriano said on Friday outside a meeting in Brussels.

Spain wants to see that commitment from Britain in writing before Sunday’s European Union summit, he said, adding that Spain wanted to clear up the issue of Gibraltar in the Brexit deal so as not to have to vote against the final package. (Reporting By Belen Carreno; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)