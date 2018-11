MADRID, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Spain said on Friday its demands for a say over Gibraltar should be guaranteed in a Brexit treaty and not just in an accompanying political declaration that is being negotiated in Brussels. “We don’t have enough guarantees on Gibraltar and the future relationship with the EU, and our veto to the Brexit deal and the political declaration remains,” a government source said. (Reporting by Belen Carreno, Editing by Julien Toyer and Andrew Heavens)