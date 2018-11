MADRID, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Spain will vote against the current Brexit draft proposal due to lack of clarity on the disputed British overseas territory of Gibraltar, a Spanish diplomatic source said on Thursday.

Spain wants it made clear in the text of the proposal that decisions on Gibraltar, a peninsular on the south of the Spanish mainland, must be agreed bilaterally between Spain and Britain, the source said. (Reporting By Belen Carreno; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)