Goldman Sachs sees short Brexit delay, expects deal to pass

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday that it still expected the UK parliament to approve Britain’s Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union, and that there would be a “technical extension” to Brexit of three or four weeks beyond the Oct. 31 deadline.

“We maintain the view that approval of the existing Withdrawal Agreement is the most likely outcome of the current impasse, but we now expect a technical extension of three or four weeks beyond the 31 October deadline,” the bank said in a research note sent to clients.

Goldman also said that it believed there was “insufficient appetite” among lawmakers in the House of Commons for a pre-Brexit general election.