UK confident on overcoming difficulties to get EU deal - Gove

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain is confident that it can overcome difficulties to secure a free trade deal with the European Union, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said.

“I’m confident that we can overcome these difficulties and secure a free trade agreement, which would be in everyone’s interest,” Gove told parliament on Wednesday.

“The government is absolutely committed to securing a Canada-style Free Trade Agreement.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)