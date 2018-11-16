UK's Gove says he has confidence in PM May

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Senior Eurosceptic minister Michael Gove said on Friday he had confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May and was focussed on working for a good deal for Britain as it leaves the European Union.

Two of his cabinet colleagues quit over May’s Brexit plans, leading to speculation that Gove might follow them.

Asked if he had confidence in May, Gove said “I absolutely do.”

“I think it’s absolutely vital that we focus on getting the right deal in the future, and making sure that in the areas that matter so much to the British people, we can get a good outcome,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)