Britain's Gove says door not closed on EU deal talks

Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain October 18, 2020. Picture taken through glass. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday the door remained “ajar” for talks on a post-Brexit trade deal to continue if the European Union changed its approach.

“I think the EU effectively ended the current round of talks last week. It was the case we were making progress but then the EU retreated from that,” he told BBC TV.

Asked if the door was ajar for talks to continue, Gove said: “It is ajar. We hope that the EU will change their position; we’re certainly not saying if they do change their position that we can’t talk to them.”