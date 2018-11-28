UK environment minister Gove throws support behind PM's Brexit deal

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Environment minister Michael Gove threw his support behind Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the European Union on Wednesday, saying it was the best one for Britain and the only one he was advocating.

Asked whether he would support lawmakers who were campaigning for Britain to adopt a so-called Norway model, Gove told a parliamentary committee: “I think the prime minister’s deal is the best one for the country. The only thing I am advocating is the prime minister’s deal.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)