UK seeking to pass finance bill by year end - Gove

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The British government will try to push through this year another piece of legislation which is expected to contain clauses that undercut its European Union exit agreement, minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.

Asked whether he intended to pass the as-yet-unpublished Finance Bill through both houses of parliament this year, Gove said: “Yes.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)