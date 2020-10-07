Britain sets date for new freight management systems

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A system designed to managed the flow of freight across Britain’s borders after it completes its exit from the European Union should be ready by December, minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.

“With respect to the SMART freight system ... we hope that it will be fully ready by December 2020,” he told a parliamentary committee.

He said a separate freight IT project, known as the Goods Vehicle Movement Service, should finish a “refining” process by Dec. 4. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)