UK's Gove: Some specific EU trade issues can be sorted in weeks and months

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union can resolve some of the issues disrupting trade within the next few weeks and months, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday.

“There are some specific issues that relate to our departure from the European Union that can be resolved in the next few weeks and months,” he told parliament.

He also announced a fund to help small and medium-sized businesses with issues arising from Britain’s EU exit.

“I can announce today the government is launching a 20 million pound SME Brexit support fund to help small businesses adjust to new customs rules of origin and VAT rules when trading with the EU,” he said.