Any possible port disruption will be short-lived, says UK's Gove

FILE PHOTO: A Stena Line ferry from Dublin arrives at the port of Holyhead on the island of Anglesey, Britain, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Any possible disruption at Britain’s ports after Britain ends its status quo transition period with the European Union and introduces new customs rules will be short-lived, British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday.

Asked about a previous warning from government that even with a trade agreement, 7,000 trucks heading for ports in southeast England could be held in queues, Gove told a parliamentary committee that was a worst-case scenario.

“I would expect that we would find that after an initial few days and weeks of potential disruption that things will resolve themselves and find a new normal relatively early in the new year,” he added.