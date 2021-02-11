Britain, EU reiterate commitment to resolve Northern Ireland protocol issues

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic looks on after arriving at King's Cross railway station in London, Britain, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union on Thursday reiterated their commitment to resolve issues around the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the wake of a row over COVID-19 vaccines.

After a meeting between senior British minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Thursday, they released a joint statement saying they had had “a frank but constructive discussion”. They said they would “spare no effort” to implement solutions mutually agreed on Dec. 17, as they formed a foundation for cooperation.