EU must be serious about intensive trade talks - UK's Gove

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Union must be serious about talking intensively about all issues if a trade deal is to be struck with Britain which cannot accept the bloc’s proposals on fishing and state aid, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday.

“We cannot accept the negotiators’ proposals which would require us to provide full, permanent access to our fishing waters, with quotas substantially unchanged to those that were imposed by EU membership,” Gove told parliament.

“We can’t operate a state aid system which is essentially the same as the EU’s, with great discretion given to the EU to retaliate against us,” he added, saying Britain was not asking for special favours. (Reporting by William James; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)