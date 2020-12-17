UK minister Gove says trade talks could go on beyond Christmas

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday that Britain hoped to reach a trade deal with the European Union but that talks might go on until after Christmas.

“We will want to ensure the parliament has a say, and a chance to scrutinises any agreement that’s reached,” Gove told a parliamentary committee.

“So realistically it’s in the days immediately after Christmas,” he said of the deadline for agreement. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by David Milliken)