UK's Gove says we hope EU will move in Brexit trade talks

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks when Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets EU leaders this week, allowing a deal to be struck.

“The prime minister is obviously going to Brussels in the next few days and we hope that there will be movement on the EU side,” Gove said, adding the principles of British sovereignty had to be respected.

“I hope that the EU will recognise that. A deal is in all of our interests, but it can’t be a deal at any price.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Costas Pitas)