Market News
December 10, 2018 / 8:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit vote to go ahead in parliament - UK minister

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A crucial vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal will go ahead on Tuesday, British Environment Secretary Michael Gove said.

“The vote is going ahead,” Gove told BBC radio.

“The alternatives to supporting this deal are either potentially no Brexit, a victory for the People’s Vote campaign and the hardcore remainers who want to thwart democracy, or we could have a situation we have the very uncomfortable circumstances of no deal.” (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.