Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives at Cabinet Office in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Trust between Britain and the European Union was eroded by the bloc’s moves to place export restrictions on vaccines to Northern Ireland last week, senior minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

“Trust has been eroded, damage has been done and urgent action is therefore needed,” Gove told parliament.