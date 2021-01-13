Britain to do more to help Northern Ireland trade -Gove

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain plans to do more to help ease disruption to the supply of goods to Northern Ireland caused by Brexit, British cabinet minister Michael Gove told parliament on Wednesday.
“The new processes that the protocol asks of business moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland do require the government to do more,” Gove said.
Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon
