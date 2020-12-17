Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Chance of agreeing EU trade deal 'less than 50%'- UK's Gove

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove is seen in Westminster, London, Britain November 10, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British minister Michael Gove put the chance of Britain and the European Union securing a trade deal at less than 50% on Thursday, saying some of the remaining differences went to “the very heart” of the government’s mandate.

Gove, who is the British minister in charge of implementing an earlier divorce deal, told a parliamentary committee: “I think that regrettably the chances are more likely that we won’t secure an agreement.” Asked about the probability of a deal, he said “less than 50%”.

