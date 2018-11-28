Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 28, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Most worried about food exporters in case of no deal Brexit - minister

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - British environment minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday the one thing that worried him most was what impact Britain leaving the European Union without a deal would have on food exporters.

Answering questions from a committee of lawmakers, Gove said his department, which also covers farming, fishing and rural affairs, was preparing for a so-called no deal, but that “the thing that worries me most is what the impact would be in particular on food exporters in the event of no deal”. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
