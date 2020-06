LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain will not extend the transition period with the European Union beyond its year-end deadline, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Friday, adding the moment has now passed.

“I formally confirmed the UK will not extend the transition period & the moment for extension has now passed. On 1 January 2021 we will take back control and regain our political & economic independence,” Gove said on Twitter. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)