FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove is seen outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is going the extra mile to get a Brexit trade deal but Prime Minister Boris Johnson will only give consent to a deal that is in the best interests of the country, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said on Thursday.

“We are going the extra mile,” Gove told parliament.