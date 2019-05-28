UK PM candidate Gove: Britain must leave the EU before holding election

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Britain must leave the European Union before holding another national election, Michael Gove, a candidate to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Tuesday, because there is the risk of a Labour government and no Brexit.

“We must leave the EU before we have an election,” Gove said on Twitter, saying Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could end up as prime minister with support from Scottish nationalists.

“Otherwise we will be punished at the ballot box, Corbyn will be in Number 10 propped up by the SNP, and Brexit may well be reversed altogether.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)