November 15, 2018 / 3:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Gove wants to renegotiate Brexit - Telegraph reporter

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Environment Secretary Michael Gove will only accept the position of Brexit minister if he can renegotiate Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft deal and scrap the Nov. 25 EU summit, the Telegraph’s deputy political editor tweeted.

Steven Swinford said that Gove was still weighing up whether to quit May’s cabinet, following the resignations of two senior ministers earlier on Thursday, including Brexit minister Dominic Raab. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

