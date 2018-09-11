FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 3:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit deal "doable" in 6-8 weeks, Britain's Hammond says

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A Brexit deal can be agreed in the next 6-8 weeks, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday, but there would not be enough time to have a legally precise text on the UK’s future relationship with the bloc once it leaves.

Asked about comments from the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier that a deal was realistic in 6-8 weeks, Hammond told lawmakers in Britain’s upper house of parliament: “I think it is doable.”

He added that although the withdrawal agreement would be a legal text, the declaration on a future relationship could be less detailed.

“There’s merit in having quite a bit of detail, but clearly we don’t have enough time to negotiate the full draft legal text in what will be quite a complex future partnership agreement,” he said. (Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

