Stopping Brexit would leave Britain fractured - finance minister

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Stopping Britain’s exit from the European Union would leave the country fractured even though this would be the best outcome for the economy, the finance minister Philip Hammond said.

“We’ve had a referendum, we’ve made a decision to leave the European union, so that is what we are going to do,” he told Sky News on Wednesday. “If we were to, in some way, renege on that decision we would leave our country fractured.” (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill. Editing by Paul Sandle)