FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
UK finance minister Hammond says Brexit transition must be done by 2022
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 18 days ago

UK finance minister Hammond says Brexit transition must be done by 2022

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday that the transition to Britain fully establishing its new relationship with the European Union must be complete by the time of the next scheduled parliamentary election in 2022.

"People have talked about a year, two years, maybe three years," he said in a BBC radio interview. "I think there's a broad consensus that this process has to be completed by the scheduled time of the next general election which is in June 2022."

Hammond said he wanted to avoid a cliff-edge where goods and people stopped being able to move across British borders when it leaves the EU in March 2019.

EU nationals would continue to be able to work in Britain immediately after Britain left the EU, and changes to rules affecting Britain's relations with the EU could be phased in gradually over the transition period, Hammond added. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.