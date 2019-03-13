Market News
March 13, 2019 / 1:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Hammond will vote against a 'no deal' Brexit -spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond will join Prime Minister Theresa May in voting against a ‘no deal’ Brexit in parliament on Wednesday, a spokesman for his department said.

Earlier, May said she would back the government’s motion, which states that parliament rejects leaving the European Union without a deal on March 29, but notes that leaving without an agreement remains the legal default unless a deal is agreed.

Hammond will vote the same way as May, the spokesman said. (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

