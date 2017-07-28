FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hammond wants two-year market access Brexit deal, plus implementation phase-FT
July 28, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 18 days ago

UK's Hammond wants two-year market access Brexit deal, plus implementation phase-FT

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond has told business leaders he wants companies to have full access to the single market and customs union for two years after Brexit, followed by a further implementation phase, the Financial Times reported.

Hammond said he wants a simple "off-the-shelf" transition deal with the European Union that will maintain current trading relations with Brussels for two years. He then wants a further implementation phase to be in place while Britain negotiates a new trade deal.

Hammond, appearing on BBC television, did not confirm or deny the report but said it was important that companies could discuss all options with the government in a private setting. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

