Future EU-UK trade must be similar to trade today - UK finance minister
June 18, 2017 / 10:08 AM / in 4 months

Future EU-UK trade must be similar to trade today - UK finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - After Britain leaves the European Union, British exporters should experience trade “which feels as close as possible to the way it feels now”, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday.

“It is clearly very much on our agenda ... that as soon as possible we will start talking about implementation phases so that we can be clear to business, to investors that there will not be a cliff edge,” he told ITV’s Peston on Sunday, referring to fears of an abrupt change in trading relations with the EU. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Potter)

