October 1, 2018 / 5:05 PM / in 2 hours

Britain must not pull the rug out under trade with EU-Hammond

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday that rebalancing trade with the EU was a delicate process which should be done gradually, and that product standards should stay the same after Brexit.

Hammond was “much more skeptical”, however, about adopting EU standards on financial services “because they are liable to change much more quickly.”

He was speaking at an event at the Conservative Party annual conference. (Reporting by William James; Writing by Elisabeth O’Leary)

