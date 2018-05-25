Britain very conscious of ticking Brexit clock, its finance minister says

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - Britain is aware of the short time available for talks on its departure from the European Union, the country’s finance minister said on Friday, and is working on “all sort of options” to maintain the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland open after it leaves.

“We are very conscious of the ticking clock”, Philip Hammond told reporters at a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels, adding that EU officials’ comments on “fantasy” Brexit gambits were “not particularly helpful”.