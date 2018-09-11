Time running out to agree a Brexit deal with EU, UK's Hammond says

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain is devoting all its efforts to securing a Brexit deal but time is running out in negotiations with the European Union to agree the terms of its departure, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.

“Time is running out. We are working against the clock, we understand that. We will be working flat out over the coming weeks and months to achieve (a deal),” Hammond told parliament. (Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)