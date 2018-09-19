UK's Hammond confident May will convey benefits of Brexit proposals to EU leaders

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday he was confident that Prime Minister Theresa May would convey the benefits of her Brexit proposals to leaders of the member states.

Hammond said that a dinner in Salzburg later on Wednesday was May’s first chance to explain her so-called Chequers proposal directly to member states without going through the European Commission, adding the proposal was the right deal for both Britain and the EU.

“I’m very confident that talking directly to the political leaders of the member states, the prime minister will get that message across today,” Hammond told the BBC.

“I’m confident that we will be able to deliver for Britain this Chequers deal.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)