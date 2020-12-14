Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

Britain ready for any outcome to EU trade talks, health minister says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock gestures as he speaks during a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is ready for any outcome to trade talks with the European Union, Britain’s health minister said on Monday, adding he hoped that the EU would move in negotiations in order to achieve a deal.

“The Prime Minister is working hard to see if we can achieve a deal. I hope that there’s movement from the European Union so that we can achieve that. But we are ready for any outcome,” he told parliament.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up