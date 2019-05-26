Health minister Hancock says general election before Brexit bad for UK and party - The Times

May 26 (Reuters) - A general election before Brexit would be bad for the UK and catastrophic for the ruling Conservative party, British health minister Matt Hancock told the Times newspaper on Monday.

Hancock who announced on Saturday that he would enter the contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, said Brexit will have to be delivered through the current parliament.

“A general election before Brexit would be madness. It would be bad for our country and catastrophic for our party,” he said. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Andrew Heavens)