PM May made good progress in Brussels - UK health minister

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock said that Prime Minister Theresa May had made good progress in Brussels, where she and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker discussed the outline of Britain’s future relations outside the EU.

“My understanding of the discussions last night are that we’ve been making good progress on the future relationship,” Hancock told BBC radio on Thursday.

“What we’re negotiating now is how we settle the future relationship, the long-term relationship.” (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Andy Bruce)