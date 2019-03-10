Market News
March 10, 2019 / 9:50 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

UK faces "total uncertainty" if Brexit deal rejected - health minister

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Britain faces “total uncertainty” if lawmakers reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Tuesday, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, adding that he did not think a defeat was inevitable.

“In the event of this vote on Tuesday not going through, nobody knows what would happen. In everything that followed there would be total uncertainty - that would be the only certainty,” Hancock told Sky News. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

