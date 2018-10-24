UK's top civil servant to step down on medical grounds

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s most senior civil servant Jeremy Heywood, 56, said on Wednesday he was standing down to concentrate on his recovery from ill health.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said in a statement that he would be permanently replaced as Cabinet Secretary by Mark Sedwill, who has held the role over the Summer.

Heywood, who had been head of the civil service since 2014, said the service was in a strong position to cope with future demands on it, including Britain’s exit from the European Union next March.

“Despite a number of recent ‘noises off’ from anonymous commentators, I believe that the service is in robust health, well-equipped to provide the support the country needs over the coming months and years,” he said in the statement. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)