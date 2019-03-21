HIGHLIGHTS-Brexit dominates EU leaders' two-day summit

(Adds Ratas, Sarec, more Macron)

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - European Union leaders arrive in Brussels for two days of talks on Brexit, trade with China, climate and safeguarding European Parliament elections against interference.

Below please find the leaders’ comments on Thursday before arriving to the talks.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

“We respect the vote of the British people ... but we have to be clear: we can discuss and agree an extension if it is a technical extension in the case of a yes vote. In the case of a ‘no’ vote, it will guide everybody to a no-deal, for sure.”

“If there is to be an extension, it can only be technical one. We cannot have a long-lasting situation where there is no visibility, no purpose, no political majority. There must be a deep political change for there to be anything else other than a technical extension.”

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

“I think we all understand that this is a development of historic importance, so we must proceed cautiously and work to the last minute to ensure we can have an orderly Brexit.”

“One option is that the exit agreement and the clarifications agreed in Strasbourg, which I think are very good, will get a majority in the British parliament.”

“But we also have to prepare for the possibility of that not happening, and then we will decide what to do if that happens.”

“The agreement was very well negotiated, so our room for maneouvre is limited.”

“We have to bear the interests in mind of us and the British side and that’s why the discussion with the British prime minister will have great importance, because she can tell us from her perspective how she sees things. And then we can make our judgment.”

“We are minded to find a solution and we think it would also be good for Britain, for the whole Irish question, because if it comes to a disorderly exit we have a border in the internal market and that’s something we want to avoid.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER THERESA MAY

“I’m here today to discuss with fellow leaders our request for a short extension of Article 50 to the end of June.”

“This delay is a matter of personal regret to me. But a short extension would give parliament the time to make a final choice that delivers on the result of the referendum.”

“What is important is that parliament delivers on the result of the referendum and that we deliver Brexit for the British people. I sincerely hope we can do that with a deal.”

“I am still working on ensuring that parliament can agree a deal so that we can leave in an orderly way.”

“What matters is that we deliver on the vote of British people.”

“What matters is that we recognise that Brexit is the decision of the British people. We need to deliver on that. We’re nearly three years on from the original vote.”

“It is now the time for parliament to decide. A short extension gives us such opportunity to decide to leave the European Union to deliver on that result of that referendum. And I sincerely hopes that will be with a negotiated deal.”

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER “In the event the Withdrawal Agreement would not be approved by the House of Commons, we will have a second meeting of the European Council next week.”

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

“We will debate the exit of the United Kingdom, it is fundamental that we know exactly what is opinion of the British prime minister to know whether we will eventually grant an extension, or not grant an extension.”

“The most important thing is that we know exactly what is the position of the British government... whether it wants, or it does not want to take part in European elections. If is wants to take part, we can logically consider different scenarios.”

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

“What is on the table is the letter from Theresa May, asking for an extension if the British parliament votes for it next week.”

“My assumption is that today we will vote ‘yes’, in principle.”

“Time is needed to implement this deal.”

“Of course one hopes that the fact that the date is now almost there - next week Friday - that that will help.”

“First, the ball has to be in the court of the British parliament. They first have to say ‘yes’. If the British parliament would say yes, lock, stock and barrel... then Europe understands that technically you need time to implement everything in laws.”

“If the parliament says ‘no’, we have to assess the situation again.”

IRISH PRIME MINISTER LEO VARADKAR

“The situation in London is somewhat chaotic at the moment.”

“We need to cut the entire British establishment a little bit of slack on this and support their request ... for a short extension. No deal will only ever be a British choice.”

“I think there is an openness to an extension across the board but we can’t have a situation whereby we have a rolling cliff edge, where we just put off decisions and deadlines every couple of months.”

“Brexit will require some very hard choices for the United Kingdom. It was never going to be all good and no bad.”

LITHUANIAN PRESIDENT DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE

“I expect we will agree today to some date of extension, not necessarily June, could be May. And some conditions also will be discussed.”

“We will do everything we can from our side but UK needs to take serious and final decision.”

“UK needs to decide.”

“Extension would probably only be (until) May. Or a long extension - in that case, the UK will need to organise (European Parliament) elections.”

“We need to be prepared for everything but of course we all hope to find a solution.”

“Withdrawal (agreement) is not on the table.”

PRIME MINISTER ARTURS KRISJANIS KARINS

“What interests me and my country is that the 27 stay together.”

“It’s a big priority to keep us all united.”

“If the UK is leaving, we’d want that to be an orderly process. There has been the Withdrawal Agreement agreed over a two-year period. I don’t see any chance to change that.”

“The question is will the UK will accept this agreement and then it will be an orderly withdrawal. No one wants a chaotic withdrawal.”

“If there was a long extension and it was clear that the UK needs that long extension to enact a different decision and policy - that’s one issue. But... I’m unaware that the UK has a coherent request for a long extension, that there is any foreseeable change in policy.”

AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR SEBASTIAN KURZ

“I think it is important that the UK does not take part in the EU election ... If somebody wants to leave the European Union, it wouldn’t be understood why this country should take part.”

“It does make sense to postpone Brexit to avoid a hard Brexit.”

“I support an extension but only if important questions can be answered.”

“An extension is better than a no-deal scenario.”

LUXEMBOURG PRIME MINISTER XAVIER BETTEL

“At the moment, there are more non-options on the table than options... I sometimes have the feeling that we are in the waiting room, a bit like Waiting for Godot. But Godot never came so I hope this time they will come.”

“If next week, the UK is not able to find an agreement in the House of Commons, we are going in the direction of a no-deal.”

“I really hope that we will find an agreement.”

“If you have an agreement in parliament, we can then discuss a long extension. But then you would also have to take part in European Parliament elections.”

“A positive outcome is in the interest of all, but the time is ticking. March 29 was not my date.”

“If there is no vote in the House of Commons, no support for Theresa May’s proposal, we will have to meet again.”

ESTONIA PRIME MINISTER JURI RATAS

“The EU has done everything possible to reach an agreement. Now we need exact date to ensure proper functioning of the Union and its institutions.”

SLOVENIA PRIME MINISTER MARJAN SAREC

“The time is up. It’s time for decisions. Because we are concerned what the European Union’s future would be, not only the UK’s.”

UK OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER JEREMY CORBYN

“Our determination is to find an agreement, which means we prevent a no-deal Brexit, and that we have a future constructive relationship with the European Union that could be negotiated during an extension period.”

“Our priority is to ensure that no deal is off the table and that there isn’t a chaos.”

“We will be taking our proposal to the British parliament next week to make sure there is no disorderly exit next Friday because I think this is the priority.” (Reporting by Reuters Brussels bureau, compiled by Gabriela Baczynska)